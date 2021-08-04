UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $72.71 A Barrel Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $72.71 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $73.89 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola Arab

Recent Stories

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

13 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post ..

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani mango festivals held in Shanghai, Suzhou ..

Pakistani mango festivals held in Shanghai, Suzhou

16 seconds ago
 Farrukh greets MLA Niazi on his nomination as AJK ..

Farrukh greets MLA Niazi on his nomination as AJK PM

18 seconds ago
 Nation proud of sacrifices of brave policemen: FM

Nation proud of sacrifices of brave policemen: FM

19 seconds ago
 2021 APEC science prize nominations announced

2021 APEC science prize nominations announced

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.