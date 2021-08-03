UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $73.89 A Barrel Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.89 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $73.89 a barrel on Monday, 2nd August, compared with $74.98 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola August Arab

Recent Stories

Kim Jong Un in Good Health Despite Appearing With ..

Kim Jong Un in Good Health Despite Appearing With Band-Aid on Head - South Korea ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany face Britain in team pursuit final as reco ..

Germany face Britain in team pursuit final as records tumble

3 minutes ago
 Dr Fai says India's claim about Kashmir 'factually ..

Dr Fai says India's claim about Kashmir 'factually, legally wrong'

3 minutes ago
 Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 22,010 COVId-19 cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

18 minutes ago
 Auto giant Stellantis posts strong profit in inaug ..

Auto giant Stellantis posts strong profit in inaugural first half

18 minutes ago
 Moscow Calling on Afghan Government, Taliban to Qu ..

Moscow Calling on Afghan Government, Taliban to Quickly Launch Meaningful Negoti ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.