OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $74.03 A Barrel Friday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.03 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $74.03 a barrel on Friday, 10th December, compared with $75.37 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

