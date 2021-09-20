UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $74.14 A Barrel Friday

Mon 20th September 2021

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $74.14 a barrel on Friday, 17th September, compared with $74.17 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

