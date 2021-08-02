UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $74.98 A Barrel Friday

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.98 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $74.98 a barrel on Friday, 30th July, compared with $74.42 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

