OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $78.25 A Barrel Monday

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $78.25 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $78.25 a barrel on Monday, 4th October, compared with $76.36 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

