OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $82.50 A Barrel Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $82.50 a barrel Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $82.50 a barrel on Thursday, 14th October, compared with $81.79 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

