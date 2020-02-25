OPEC daily basket price stood at US$56.11 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $56.11 a barrel on Monday, 24th February, compared with $58.17 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).