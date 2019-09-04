UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$57.81 A Barrel Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$57.81 a barrel on Tuesday, 3rd September, compared with $58.76 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

