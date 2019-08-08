OPEC daily basket price stood at US$57.82 a barrel Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$57.82 a barrel on Wednesday, 7th August 2019, compared with $59.71 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.