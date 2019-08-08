OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$57.82 A Barrel Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 02:00 PM
VIENNA, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$57.82 a barrel on Wednesday, 7th August 2019, compared with $59.71 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.