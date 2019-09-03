UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$58.76 A Barrel Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.76 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$58.76 a barrel on Monday, 2nd September, compared with $60.11 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

