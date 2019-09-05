OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$58.97 A Barrel Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$58.97 a barrel on Wednesday, 4th September, compared with $57.81 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.