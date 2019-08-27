OPEC daily basket price stood at US$59.18 barrel Monday

(@imziishan)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$59.18 a barrel on Monday, 26th August, compared with $59.67 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.