OPEC daily basket price stood at US$59.56 a barrel Monday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$59.56 a barrel on Monday, 19th August 2019, compared with $59.13 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$59.56 a barrel on Monday, 19th August 2019, compared with $59.13 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.