UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$59.94 A Barrel Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$59.94 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$59.94 a barrel on Tuesday, 20th August 2019, compared with $59.46 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

Related Topics

UAE Price August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Yemeni National Army seizes new areas in Sa&#039;a ..

21 minutes ago

Sberbank Provides $400Mln Loan to Rosatom Subsidia ..

21 minutes ago

European equities ahead at open 21 August 2019

19 minutes ago

Brain study probes molecular origins of anxiety

19 minutes ago

Type 1 diabetes: Genetic risk reflected in gut mic ..

19 minutes ago

Cancer more common in females with severe sleep ap ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.