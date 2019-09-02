OPEC daily basket price stood at US$60.11 a barrel Friday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$60.11 a barrel on Friday, 30th August, compared with $60.24 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$60.11 a barrel on Friday, 30th August, compared with $60.24 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.