OPEC daily basket price stood at US$60.54 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$60.54 a barrel on Monday, 5th August, 2019, compared with $61.67 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.