OPEC daily basket price stood at US$60.66 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$60.66 a barrel on Wednesday, 21st August 2019, compared with $59.94 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.