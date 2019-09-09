OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$60.75 A Barrel Friday
Mon 09th September 2019
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$60.75 a barrel on Friday, 6th September, compared with $60.58 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.