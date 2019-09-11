UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$62.74 A Barrel Tuesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$62.74 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.74 a barrel on Tuesday, 10th September, compared with $62.00 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

