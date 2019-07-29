OPEC daily basket price stood at US$64.02 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$64.02 a barrel on Friday, 26th July 2019, compared with $64.55 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.