OPEC daily basket price stood at US$65.62 a barrel Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2020) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$65.62 a barrel on Thursday, 16th January 2020, compared with $65.32 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).