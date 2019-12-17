OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$67.22 A Barrel Monday
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$67.22 a barrel on Monday, 16th December 2019, compared with $66.76 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.