OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$67.93 A Barrel Thursday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$67.93 a barrel on Thursday, compared with US$67.77 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$67.93 a barrel on Thursday, compared with US$67.77 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

