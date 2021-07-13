UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$74.33 A Barrel Monday

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$74.33 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $74.33 a barrel on Monday, 12th July, compared with US$74.18 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

