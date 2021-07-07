UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At US$75.94 A Barrel Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.94 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$75.94 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with US$75.71 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

