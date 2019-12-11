UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Up 9 Cents To Settle At $65.66 A Barrel Tuesday

Wed 11th December 2019

OPEC daily basket price up 9 cents to settle at $65.66 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes went up nine cents to stand at US$65.66 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $65.57 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

