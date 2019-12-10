UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price US$65.57 A Barrel Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price US$65.57 a barrel Monday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$65.57 a barrel on Monday, 9th December, compared with $65.24 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$65.57 a barrel on Monday, 9th December, compared with $65.24 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, includes a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

