UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price US$67.77 A Barrel Wednesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price US$67.77 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$67.77 a barrel on Wednesday, 18th December 2019, compared with $67.48 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Ecuador Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola December 2019 Arab

Recent Stories

High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits for ..

16 minutes ago

First Soyuz Launch of 2020 From Kourou Scheduled f ..

15 minutes ago

GB government to explore gems, mineral resources

13 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Unaware of Woman Detained ..

13 minutes ago

IOK simmers with anger as lockdown continues on 13 ..

13 minutes ago

Sindhi Culture Night at PNCA tomorrow

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.