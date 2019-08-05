UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Stood At US$61.75 A Barrel Friday

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

OPEC daily basket stood at US$61.75 a barrel Friday

The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$61.75 a barrel on Friday, 2nd August, compared with $63.54 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$61.75 a barrel on Friday, 2nd August, compared with $63.54 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.

