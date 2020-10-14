UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Data Affirms UAE's Commitment To Oil Production Cuts Agreements

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:45 PM

OPEC data affirms UAE's commitment to oil production cuts agreements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The latest data issued by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has shown that the UAE was one of the most committed producing countries to the deal to cut oil output, aimed at rebalancing the world oil market.

According to reports issued by OPEC, the UAE's average production during the third quarter of 2020 reached about 2.604 million barrels of oil per day, a decrease of 18.7 percent compared to 3.204 million barrels in the first quarter of the same year.

The UAE's commitment to cutting oil production deal to the level recorded in the third quarter aims to maintain a balance between supply and demand and protect the interests of both producers and consumers. Meanwhile, the UAE's capacity for oil production reaches 3.

5 million barrels per day.

Earlier this month, OPEC praised the positive role played by the UAE during the past years in controlling the balance of the oil market.

The data also showed that the average production of OPEC during the third quarter of this year reached 23.839 million barrels per day, compared with 28.255 million barrels per day in the first quarter of the same year.

According to the figures released by the organisation, the average production of members decreased by 4.416 million barrels per day during the two monitoring periods.

OPEC is expected to re-study the reduction in oil production at the beginning of the year 2021, after the agreement contributed to balancing the global oil market.

Related Topics

World UAE Oil Same 2020 Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs wins 7 Ideas America Awards 2020

13 minutes ago

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

30 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

38 minutes ago

UNHCR Urges Governments to Continue Processing Asy ..

15 minutes ago

Commissioner annoyed over not opening SSC classes ..

15 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new dea ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.