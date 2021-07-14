OPEC+ Deliberations On Oil Supply Deal Still Underway
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said that its deliberations with OPEC+ regarding its position on an extension of an oil supply deal are still underway.
In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said that deliberations between the concerned parties are still going on and that an agreement had not been reached yet.