Open Menu

OPEC Fund Approves Over US$600 Million In New Financing To Strengthen Connectivity, Human Capital, Economic Resilience

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 01:45 PM

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivity, human capital, economic resilience

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) VIENNA, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) has approved over US$600 million in new development financing to support sustainable infrastructure, private sector development, food security and human capital in partner countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The new projects were approved during the institution’s 191st Governing board meeting in Vienna. The new commitments reflect the OPEC Fund’s efforts to promote inclusive and resilient growth in line with its strategic priorities.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “These engagements are a significant demonstration of our commitment to building resilience and enabling inclusive development.

From transport corridors to vocational training and financing small businesses the OPEC Fund is supporting practical solutions that align with our partners’ priorities and deliver tangible results. We remain focused on driving sustainable development across regions and sectors.”

The latest approved projects include public and private sectors in Costa Rica, Nepal, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nicaragua.

Related Topics

Africa Vienna Tanzania Rwanda Senegal Democratic Republic Of The Congo Costa Rica Nepal April From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbrea ..

Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new fina ..

OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of it ..

Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..

17 minutes ago
 Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

4 hours ago
 12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flood ..

12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

5 hours ago
 US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff

12 hours ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

14 hours ago
 'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East