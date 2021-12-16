UrduPoint.com

OPEC Fund Approves US$352m For Global Development Operations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:15 PM

OPEC Fund approves US$352m for global development operations

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) has approved US$352 million for sustainable development operations across the world at the organisation’s 178th Session of the Governing Board, held virtually today.

Members of the Governing board also reviewed several milestones achieved as part of the OPEC Fund Strategic Framework 2030, including inaugural credit ratings for the organisation from S&P Global (AA; Positive Outlook) and Fitch Ratings (AA+; Stable Outlook). The Strategic Framework 2030 is designed to diversify the OPEC Fund’s financial resources and deliver greater development impact for partner countries.

The OPEC Fund’s new financing will support projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina (US$27.15 million); Côte d’Ivoire (US$60 million); Dominican Republic (US$60 million); Ghana (US$20 million); Kenya (US$40 million); Lesotho (US$19 million); Malawi (US$15 million); Nicaragua (US$23 million); Rwanda (US$18 million) and Turkmenistan (US$45 million).

The OPEC Fund’s new financing will also support a US$25 million private sector operation to support infrastructure projects in selected Latin America and Caribbean countries.

Related Topics

World Bosnia And Herzegovina Turkmenistan Dominican Republic Rwanda Kenya Ghana Lesotho Malawi From Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

31 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

43 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.