Open Menu

OPEC Fund Provides $20 Million Loan To Boost Agricultural Transformation In Malawi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Malawi

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) has signed a US$20 million loan agreement with the Republic of Malawi to finance Phase II of the Shire Valley Transformation Program (SVTP II).

In a statement, the OPEC Fund said that the programme is designed to enhance food security, reduce poverty and improve livelihoods for approximately 130,000 people in the Shire Valley, a key agricultural region in southern Malawi.

The total project cost is US$285 million and other lenders include the World Bank, African Development Bank, private sector institutions and the Government of Malawi.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, “This programme demonstrates the OPEC Fund’s commitment to fostering sustainable development in cooperation with our partner countries and international development partners.

By investing in resilient infrastructure and agricultural transformation, we are helping to secure food supplies and empower communities in one of Malawi’s most vulnerable regions.”

The loan will specifically support the construction of 50 kilometres of one main irrigation canal and 126 kilometres of secondary canals. Upon completion, the infrastructure will provide reliable irrigation for 17,500 hectares of agricultural land, significantly reducing farmers’ dependence on rainfall and creating the conditions for higher crop yields for sugarcane, rice, sorghum, mangoes and beans.

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Bank Malawi Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

12 seconds ago
 UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

18 seconds ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

14 minutes ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

33 minutes ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

45 minutes ago
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

3 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

4 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

4 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

5 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East