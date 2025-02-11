OPEC Fund Provides €50 Million Loan To Accelerate Türkiye’s Green Transformation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 06:00 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) has signed a €50 million loan agreement with the Industrial Development Bank of Türkiye (TSKB) to support investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, climate adaptation, climate-related equipment production, and circular economy initiatives.
The financing, provided through an on-lending arrangement with the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance, marks the first collaboration between the OPEC Fund and TSKB.
OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, "This milestone partnership with TSKB underscores our commitment to advancing climate action and sustainable development in Türkiye. By channeling funding into renewable energy, energy efficiency, and climate-resilient industries, we aim to support Türkiye’s transition to a low-emission economy and its net zero target by 2053, while fostering inclusive and green economic growth."
