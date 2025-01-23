OPEC Fund Provides $50 Million Loan To Improve Connectivity In Paraguay
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is providing a US$50 million loan to co-finance the rehabilitation, upgrading and maintenance of National Route PY22 and access roads in the north Paraguayan department of Concepción.
Co-financed with a US$135 million loan from CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, the project will benefit some 125,000 people by enhancing regional connectivity, strengthening trade and supporting socio-economic development.
OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, “Efficient transport infrastructure is vital to unlock economic potential and connect communities. With this project we are not only improving mobility and trade but also enabling greater access to essential services and creating new opportunities for people in Paraguay. We are pleased to partner with CAF once again to deliver tangible benefits for communities.
”
The financing will support the rehabilitation of a 176.2 km section of the Concepción-Vallemí-San Lázaro route and the upgrading of 41.2 km of access roads, including the Concepción bypass and connections to the free trade zone in the north-eastern region.
These improvements will facilitate the transport of essential goods, such as construction materials, agricultural products and livestock, while supporting Paraguay’s largest private-sector investment - the Paracel pulp mill.
The improved infrastructure is expected to boost economic activity, strengthen regional trade and play a crucial role in fostering economic integration.
The OPEC Fund has supported Paraguay’s sustainable development since 1978 with more than US$600 million loans to date in support of transport, energy, agriculture and water and sanitation projects.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay
Six Khwarij killed in Zhob district: ISPR
ICC CT 2025: Rohit Sharma’s arrival in Pakistan not clear yet for Captains’ ..
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural id ..
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands
LHC summons woman who had accused Babar Azam of rape
Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh
Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt
Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..
Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case
More Stories From Middle East
-
OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay18 seconds ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: Arts, creative industries important in shaping cultural identity of societies15 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Netherlands15 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Interim Prime Minister of Bangladesh45 minutes ago
-
TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-based, informative publi ..1 hour ago
-
Second Iraqi Medical Conference begins tomorrow in Dubai1 hour ago
-
Egyptian, Russian presidents discuss establishment of Russian industrial zone in Suez Canal area2 hours ago
-
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'2 hours ago
-
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 20253 hours ago
-
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empowering countries in spac ..3 hours ago
-
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directives of UAE President3 hours ago
-
China announces new plan to boost foreign investment in 20253 hours ago