OPEC Fund provides $50 million loan to improve connectivity in Paraguay

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is providing a US$50 million loan to co-finance the rehabilitation, upgrading and maintenance of National Route PY22 and access roads in the north Paraguayan department of Concepción.

Co-financed with a US$135 million loan from CAF – Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, the project will benefit some 125,000 people by enhancing regional connectivity, strengthening trade and supporting socio-economic development.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said, “Efficient transport infrastructure is vital to unlock economic potential and connect communities. With this project we are not only improving mobility and trade but also enabling greater access to essential services and creating new opportunities for people in Paraguay. We are pleased to partner with CAF once again to deliver tangible benefits for communities.

”

The financing will support the rehabilitation of a 176.2 km section of the Concepción-Vallemí-San Lázaro route and the upgrading of 41.2 km of access roads, including the Concepción bypass and connections to the free trade zone in the north-eastern region.

These improvements will facilitate the transport of essential goods, such as construction materials, agricultural products and livestock, while supporting Paraguay’s largest private-sector investment - the Paracel pulp mill.

The improved infrastructure is expected to boost economic activity, strengthen regional trade and play a crucial role in fostering economic integration.

The OPEC Fund has supported Paraguay’s sustainable development since 1978 with more than US$600 million loans to date in support of transport, energy, agriculture and water and sanitation projects.