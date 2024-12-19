Open Menu

OPEC Fund Signs €50 Million Loan Agreement With Montenegro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 02:00 AM

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) has signed its first loan agreement with Montenegro, providing a €50 million loan to strengthen fiscal sustainability and the green transition in the southeast European country.

The Resilient Fiscal and Sustainable Development Program will help Montenegro improve its public financial management, support climate action and promote sustainable practices in waste management, forestry, and renewable energy. It is co-financed by the World Bank with €80 million and the French Development Agency (AfD) with €50 million and aligned with Montenegro’s EU accession goals and climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: "We are proud to partner with Montenegro for the first time, supporting reforms that address fiscal challenges while enabling the transition to a greener and more sustainable economy. This milestone marks the beginning of a strong partnership and we are committed to working closely with Montenegro to bolster its development and the delivery of its climate objectives.”

Related Topics

Loan World Bank Paris Agreement Million

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

2 minutes ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

17 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

32 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

47 minutes ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

1 hour ago
 DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $ ..

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal

1 hour ago
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

1 hour ago
 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percen ..

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

2 hours ago
 'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence ..

'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day ..

Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Tes ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East