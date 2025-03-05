- Home
OPEC Fund Supports Burkina Faso’s Cotton Industry With €26 Million Trade Finance Facility
Published March 05, 2025
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2025) The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) is providing €26 million to support Burkina Faso’s strategic cotton sector. The financing is part of a €100 million trade finance facility arranged by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC). It will enable Société Burkinabè des Fibres Textiles (SOFITEX), the country’s largest cotton company and a key player in the sector, to purchase seasonal seed cotton from local farmers at harvest point, ensuring timely payments and financial stability for smallholder farmers.
Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, OPEC Fund President, said, “The OPEC Fund is proud of its commitment to Burkina Faso’s cotton industry, a key economic driver that sustains millions of livelihoods. By enabling the timely purchase of cotton from smallholder farmers, this financing not only supports rural communities, but also promotes economic resilience and strengthens Burkina Faso’s position in global cotton markets.”
Cotton is the backbone of Burkina Faso’s rural economy, generating 5% of GDP and providing income for millions.
As Africa’s third-largest producer the country exports the vast majority of its cotton, making it a key driver of foreign exchange earnings and economic growth. The sector supports livelihoods from smallholder farmers to workers across the supply chain. Often referred to as "white gold," cotton remains essential to Burkina Faso’s economic resilience and rural development.
The OPEC Fund has a long-standing partnership with SOFITEX dating back to 2009. Since the inception of this partnership, the OPEC Fund has approved 11 operations to support cotton export financing for a combined net amount of US$373 million.
The OPEC Fund’s recent financing is aligned with the institution’s commitment to sustainable economic growth and trade finance in Africa. Over four decades the OPEC Fund has supported Burkina Faso’s economic development, financing projects in agriculture, energy, and infrastructure with over US$800 million financing across public and private sector loans and trade finance.
