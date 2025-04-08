OPEC Fund Supports Dominican Republic Economy Through SME Financing
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The OPEC Fund for International Development has signed a financing agreement with Banesco, a financial institution in the Dominican Republic, to provide a US$10 million loan and a US$35,000 technical assistance grant.
The funding aims to expand the bank’s capacity to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), enhance financial inclusion, and boost the country’s economy.
Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Director-General of the OPEC Fund, said in a statement from the organisation’s headquarters in Vienna that the Fund is committed to supporting inclusive growth and strengthening the Dominican Republic’s economy.
He described the loan as a significant step in improving access to finance for small businesses.
The statement explained that the OPEC Fund’s strategy focuses on increasing financial access for MSMEs, which often face major challenges in securing financing despite representing the vast majority of businesses in the Dominican Republic and contributing around 40 percent of its GDP.
The OPEC Fund has been a key development partner to the Dominican Republic for decades, having financed over 85 projects across vital sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, finance and education.
Recent Stories
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..
Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements
OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing
Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025
RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025
Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector
CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system
MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demands
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank
Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle
Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg heroin & 8 kg charas
More Stories From Middle East
-
Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements6 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing6 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches new real estate alliance to support ‘Real Estate i’ promotion str ..6 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 202520 minutes ago
-
Dozens martyred as Israeli airstrikes intensify on Gaza; home demolitions in West Bank21 minutes ago
-
RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities21 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 202521 minutes ago
-
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board35 minutes ago
-
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime Minister35 minutes ago
-
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma36 minutes ago
-
BRICS Grain Exchange to strengthen global food security: Russian Deputy Prime Minister36 minutes ago
-
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation36 minutes ago