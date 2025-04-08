Open Menu

OPEC Fund Supports Dominican Republic Economy Through SME Financing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM

OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The OPEC Fund for International Development has signed a financing agreement with Banesco, a financial institution in the Dominican Republic, to provide a US$10 million loan and a US$35,000 technical assistance grant.

The funding aims to expand the bank’s capacity to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), enhance financial inclusion, and boost the country’s economy.

Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, Director-General of the OPEC Fund, said in a statement from the organisation’s headquarters in Vienna that the Fund is committed to supporting inclusive growth and strengthening the Dominican Republic’s economy.

He described the loan as a significant step in improving access to finance for small businesses.

The statement explained that the OPEC Fund’s strategy focuses on increasing financial access for MSMEs, which often face major challenges in securing financing despite representing the vast majority of businesses in the Dominican Republic and contributing around 40 percent of its GDP.

The OPEC Fund has been a key development partner to the Dominican Republic for decades, having financed over 85 projects across vital sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, finance and education.

Related Topics

Loan Education Agriculture Bank Vienna Dominican Republic From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore ..

Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..

28 seconds ago
 Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in develop ..

Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements

6 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy thro ..

OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing

6 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025

20 minutes ago
 RTA completes installation of solar energy systems ..

RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities

21 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergenc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025

21 minutes ago
Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainabl ..

Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector

17 minutes ago
 CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve just ..

CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system

17 minutes ago
 MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demand ..

MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demands

17 minutes ago
 ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier ..

ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank

25 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle

Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle

17 minutes ago
 Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg he ..

Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg heroin & 8 kg charas

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East