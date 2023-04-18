OPEC Fund, UNIDO increase cooperation to advance clean energy transition

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) signed a joint declaration to deepen their partnership in securing energy access and promoting energy transition.

They also signed a US$1.5 million technical assistance grant agreement in support of the National Clean Cooking Transition Programme in Madagascar, according to a statement by the Fund's headquarters in Vienna.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa signed the joint declaration in Vienna with Gerd Müller, Director-General of UNIDO.

“We are very pleased to expand our cooperation with UNIDO and to support our flagship clean cooking programme in Madagascar with UNIDO’s vast technical and advisory expertise, which is critical for an effective implementation,” Dr. Alkhalifa said.

“We continue to strengthen synergies with new and existing partners through the recently launched Climate Finance and Energy Innovation Hub, and we look forward to collaborating with UNIDO to help deliver the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.