OPEC price stood at $58.71 a barrel Thursday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $58.71 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $58.65 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.