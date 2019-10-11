OPEC Price Stood At $58.71 A Barrel Thursday
Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:30 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at $58.71 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $58.65 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.