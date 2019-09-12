UrduPoint.com
OPEC Re-affirms Determination To 'address Market Developments'

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:45 PM

By Hatem Mohamed ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2019) The OPEC’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, JMMC, started its 16th meeting in Abu Dhabi this morning with a determination to accelerate concerted action to address market challenges and adapt to future developments.

Addressing the meeting, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is co-chairing the meeting along with the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, said the Kingdom will continue working with other oil producers to ensure market security.

"The key strategic objective of Saudi Arabia’s oil policy has always been promoting stability in the broader oil market. And to achieve market stability, it is imperative that we maintain a high degree of cohesiveness within OPEC and in our relationship with our non-OPEC partners led by Russia. Acting in unity sends stronger messages to the market and gives it greater comfort.

I want to stress that this important pillar of our policy will remain unchanged."

"I want to underscore our operating paradigm of inclusiveness where every country counts, regardless of its size. By the same token, the collective nature of our group means that every country should live up to its commitments and pull its own weight, regardless of its size."

He added that today’s meeting will be reviewing the August production levels of all participating members.

"Let us wait until the end of the meeting to share our thinking on the optimum course of action for the future," he concluded.

For his part, the Russian Energy Minister affirmed his country ‘s determination to work with all parties concerned to adapt to changing market conditions.

