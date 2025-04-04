Open Menu

OPEC+ Reaffirms Commitment To Market Stability On Healthier Oil Market Outlook, Adjust Production Upward

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 April 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook.
In view of the continuing healthy market fundamentals and the positive market outlook, and in accordance with the decision agreed upon on 5 December 2024, subsequently reaffirmed on 3 March 2025, to start a gradual and flexible return of the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustments starting from 1 April 2025, the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 411 thousand barrels per day, equivalent to three monthly increments, in May 2025, as detailed in the table below.

This comprises the increment originally planned for May in addition to two monthly increments.

The gradual increases may be paused or reversed subject to evolving market conditions. This flexibility will allow the group to continue to support oil market stability. The eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate their compensation.

The eight countries reaffirmed their commitment to the voluntary production adjustments agreed at the 53rd JMMC meeting on 3 April 2024. They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate any overproduced volume since January 2024 and to submit updated front-loaded compensation plans to the OPEC Secretariat by 15 April 2025 which will be posted on the Secretariat's website.

The eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The eight countries will meet on the 5th of May to decide on June production levels.

