OPEC Revises Down Global Oil Demand Growth For 2025 Due To US Tariffs: MOMR
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) VIENNA, 14th April, 2025 (WAM) – The global oil demand growth forecast for 2025 is revised down slightly to 1.3 mb/d, y-o-y, according to the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) – April 2025.
This minor adjustment is mainly due to received data for 1Q25 and the expected impact on oil demand given recently announced US tariffs, the report noted.
In the OECD, oil demand is expected to grow by 0.04 mb/d, while non-OECD demand is forecast to expand by almost 1.25 mb/d in 2025.
The forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026 is revised down slightly to about 1.
3 mb/d. The OECD is expected to grow by around 0.1 mb/d, y-o-y, in 2026, while demand in the non-OECD is forecast to increase by 1.2 mb/d, y-o-y, in 2026.
‘’The global economy showed a steady growth trend at the beginning of the year, however, the near-term trajectory is now subject to higher uncertainty given the recent tariff-related dynamics. Consequently, the global economic growth forecasts are revised down slightly to 3.0% for 2025, and to 3.1% for 2026,'' OPEC said.
Recent Stories
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
UAE to host summit on role of DNFBPs sector on combating financial crimes
GCC countries strategic hub for global investment, trade integration: Nahyan bin ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
OPEC revises down global oil demand growth for 2025 due to US tariffs: MOMR6 minutes ago
-
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE and Syria21 minutes ago
-
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 21% in 202451 minutes ago
-
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Championship51 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedonia at Wahat Al Kara ..2 hours ago
-
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 20242 hours ago
-
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President’s Cup Showjumping ..2 hours ago
-
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastructure during first day ..2 hours ago
-
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperation3 hours ago
-
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated regulatory intellig ..3 hours ago
-
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai3 hours ago
-
India releases strategy for International Year of Quantum Science and Technology3 hours ago