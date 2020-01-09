UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Will Respond To Any Oil Shortage, No Concerns About Supply, Demand: Al Mazrouie

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns about supply, demand: Al Mazrouie

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, has maintained that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, will respond to any possible shortage of oil, if necessary, saying that the response will be within bloc's capability.

In his remarks on the sidelines of the energy forum organised in New York University Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouie said that there are "no signs" of a shortage in the oil supplies, and "we do not expect any shortage unless there is a major escalation."

"I am not concerned about oil supply and demand as the market is well supplied and OPEC and its allies are able to meet global demand in case it is required and discussed by all parties," he added.

OPEC Secretary-General, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said that Iraq continues to produce oil and its oil installations are safe. He also pointed out that the surplus production capacity of oil is between 3 million to 3.5 million barrels per day approximately.

He added that the expectations of global demand growth are at about one million barrels per day, and "this is not a cause for concern". He stressed that OPEC and its allies continue to keep oil markets stable on a sustainable basis and this is a shared responsibility of all producers, including the US.

Related Topics

Shortage Iraq Abu Dhabi Oil New York Market All Industry Million

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

32 minutes ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

32 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

32 minutes ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

32 minutes ago

Senate body asks for regularization of WWB employe ..

37 minutes ago

Six street criminals arrested in Karachi

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.