Open Menu

OPEC's Energy Ministers Reiterate Supporting Stability, Balance Of Oil Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 12:30 AM

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil markets

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) The oil and energy ministers of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar, which kicked off today in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

During the meeting, the ministers took the opportunity to review market conditions and agreed to continue consultation with their non-OPEC counterparts, through already put in place mechanisms including JMMC and ONOMM meetings, in their continued efforts to support a stable and balanced oil market.

The ministers also expressed their appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending its 1 million barrels per day voluntary cut for the month of August. They also thanked the Russian Federation for its additional voluntary reduction of exports by 500,000 barrels per day and Algeria for its additional voluntary cut of 20,000 barrels per day for the month of August 2023.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Vienna Algeria Saudi Arabia August Market Million

Recent Stories

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

26 minutes ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

47 minutes ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

47 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

47 minutes ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

55 minutes ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

55 minutes ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

55 minutes ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looki ..

Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward to Sweden Joining N ..

55 minutes ago
 Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes e ..

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes engagement and sustainability

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security ..

Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security Posture in Light of Teixeira ..

55 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle ..

Police arrest 2 accused, recover stolen Motorcycle, mainpuri

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East