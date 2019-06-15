UrduPoint.com
Opening UAE Embassy In Bulgaria A Step Forward In Strengthening Relations: Bulgarian FM Tells WAM

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:30 PM

Opening UAE Embassy in Bulgaria a step forward in strengthening relations: Bulgarian FM tells WAM

SOFIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) The Bulgarian Foreign Minister hailed the opening of the UAE embassy in Bulgaria as a step forward toward further bolstering trade, economic, and investment relations between the two countries.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the Sixth News Agencies World Congress in the Bulgarian capital Sophia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said the two countries have excellent relations, citing the increase in the exchange of official visits by top diplomats and leaders from the two countries over the past period.

"Opening the UAE embassy in Sophia after Bulgaria opened its Embassy in Abu Dhabi last year is a significant step toward further strengthening the excellent relations between the two sides," said Bulgaria’s top diplomat.

"I’m very happy with the current visit by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and I am sure the distinguished relations between the two sides will lead to more fruitful results at the tourist, trade and investment levels as well enhance interaction between the two peoples," she added.

The minister expressed hope to see more collaboration between the two sides in terms of technology and artificial intelligence.

