Operation 'Gallant Knight 2' Celebrates Eid Al Fitr With Orphans, Cancer Patients In Latakia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 2”, organised a special celebration on the first Eid Al Fitr day to entertain nearly 150 orphans and children with cancer in Orange Mall in Latakia governorate in Syria.

This humanitarian initiative was conducted in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent as part of the UAE's humanitarian and relief efforts to reduce the suffering of families affected by the earthquake that hit Syria on 6th February 2023.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC’s delegation in Syria, pointed out that this humanitarian initiative aims to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with orphans and children with cancer. He noted that the event was implemented under the framework of the UAE’s continued initiatives to provide moral and psychological support for the segments affected by the earthquake.

Ghiath Sofi, President of the Al-Bashaer Charity Association, lauded the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives to support the Syrian people. He noted that the association carries out a wide range of humanitarian activities, including support of orphans.

Dr. Khaled Shoman, Head of the Readiness Department at Farah Association for Supporting Children with Cancer, highlighted the fact that the cancer patients' happiness during such celebrations makes their parents happy and motivates them to continue the process of moral and psychological support, as well as the children’s medical treatment.

The UAE continues its significant efforts to support Syrians during the recovery and rehabilitation phase by providing food and medical supplies, in addition to social and psychological support to people in need.

