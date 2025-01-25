Open Menu

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 Trucks Carrying 1,442 Tonnes Of UAE Aid Entered Gaza Since Start Of Ceasefire

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Five convoys carrying various UAE humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip this week via the Rafah Border Crossing, as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support and assist the Palestinian people during the current circumstances, as part of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The convoys comprise 100 trucks carrying more than 1,442 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, relief packages, shelter tents, and other essential needs.

The UAE humanitarian aid team based in Al Arish is supervising the accurate loading of the aid and overseeing its delivery through the Rafah Border Crossing, ensuring it reaches the beneficiaries in Gaza.

The team is committed to following up on all field details to guarantee the swift and efficient distribution of aid to the Palestinian people.

Sultan Al Kaabi, Official in Charge of Humanitarian Aid at Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, stated that the presence of their humanitarian teams ensures that aid materials enter the Gaza Strip and reach the maximum number of beneficiaries.

Since the start of the ceasefire, the UAE has intensified its humanitarian efforts, significantly increasing aid operations to support the Palestinian people in the face of the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. As of now, the total number of aid convoys entering Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has reached 160 convoys, with a total of approximately 31,026 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, making a significant contribution to alleviating the humanitarian situation and easing the suffering of the most vulnerable groups while providing them with essential needs.

The UAE re-affirms its ongoing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, alleviating the effects of the current situation, and standing by the fraternal Palestinians in Gaza.

